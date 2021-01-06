Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

EVG opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

