Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

ETJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,431. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.