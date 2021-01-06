Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
ETJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,431. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
