Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.