Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

