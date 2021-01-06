Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

EAST opened at $1.38 on Monday. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

