Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.
