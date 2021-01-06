Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.