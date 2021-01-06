Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.99

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 6046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

