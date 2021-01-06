East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.03

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 18245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 360,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

