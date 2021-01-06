EagleX (EGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,753.65

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. EagleX has a market cap of $11,753.65 and approximately $350.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

