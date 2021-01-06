Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

EXP opened at $103.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $104.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

