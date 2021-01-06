Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of EGBN opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

