Dynamite Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,618.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Dynamite has a market cap of $58,464.10 and approximately $42,618.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002942 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,706 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

