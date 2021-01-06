Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $42.80. Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 177,349 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DND shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

