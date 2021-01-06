DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

