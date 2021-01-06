Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 609,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

DUK stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

