Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

