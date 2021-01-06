Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.42.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.