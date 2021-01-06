DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,121.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $611,510.47 and approximately $15,121.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

