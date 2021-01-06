DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a P/E ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth about $2,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

