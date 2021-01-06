DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $305.80

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $305.80 and traded as high as $390.00. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $383.70, with a volume of 3,526,859 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.80.

Get DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.