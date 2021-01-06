Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at $789,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 156,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 331.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRQ traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

