dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.83

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.98 million and a PE ratio of 49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.05. dotdigital Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) news, insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

