DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.