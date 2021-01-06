Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 356,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 85,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

