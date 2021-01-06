Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 136,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 95,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

