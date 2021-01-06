Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.