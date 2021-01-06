Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 2,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

