Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 51,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 64,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.49% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

