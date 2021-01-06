Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 51,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 64,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.75% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

