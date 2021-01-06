Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIISY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.