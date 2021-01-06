Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIISY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

