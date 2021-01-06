Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $27.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016345 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000941 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002197 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035756 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

