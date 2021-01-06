Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $51,289.48 and $211.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,787,286 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

