Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

