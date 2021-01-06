Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
