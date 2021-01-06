Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.09. 750,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 765,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $861.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

