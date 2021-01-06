Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 193,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,024. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

