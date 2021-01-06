Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $5.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.