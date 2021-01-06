DEX Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $60.32 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last week, DEX has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

