Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.28 ($53.27).

DPW stock opened at €40.22 ($47.32) on Monday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.97.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

