Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €8.60 ($10.12) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.12 ($11.91) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €16.47 ($19.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.92 and a 200-day moving average of €8.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

