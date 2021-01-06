Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,526. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $950.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.