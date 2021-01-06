Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,526. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.82.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
