Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €138.90 ($163.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

