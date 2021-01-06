Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $290.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.68.

Shares of GS opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

