Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
