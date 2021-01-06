Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

