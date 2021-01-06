Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $157.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.
NYSE:PNC opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
