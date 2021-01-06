Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $157.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

