Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $180.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

