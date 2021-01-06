Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $84.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Truist raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

NYSE ADS opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

