Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.50 Price Target

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.06 ($27.13).

EPA CS opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

