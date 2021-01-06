Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz SE (ALV.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

FRA:ALV opened at €196.58 ($231.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €197.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.58. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

