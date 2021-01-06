Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE DESP opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $900.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 901,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.