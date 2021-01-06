DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 1,738,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,953. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -240.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

